Since 1907 the 17th-century Convent of St Claire has housed this museum which presents the history of Zagreb through a hodgepodge of exhibits. The displays include archaeological finds unearthed during the building's restoration in the 1990s; old city plans, lithographs and documents; altars and stone masonry from the Cathedral and St Mark's; and socialist-era paraphernalia. Summaries of the exhibits are in English.