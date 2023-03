Samograd, the largest cave of this extraordinary complex, has four beautiful chambers – the biggest is large enough to host a concert every Easter Monday. Tours (not suitable for small children) descend 480 handmade stairs into the depths; check the website for departure times. Wear warm clothes and sensible shoes. The cave complex lies on the edge of Perušić, a small town 12km north of Gospić.

Perušić is also notable for its pretty onion-domed church and its perfect chess-piece Turkish castle.