The only cave in Paklenica National Park that's open to the public, Manita Peć has a wealth of stalagmites and stalactites enhanced by strategically placed lighting in the main chamber (40m long and 32m high). Entry is by 30-minute tour.

The cave is about 90 minutes' walk from the park's Entrance 1 car park. The path heads right up and into the Velika Paklenica gorge. When you pass a rocky waterfall with a stream on your right, you’ll be at Anića Luka, a green, semicircular plateau. After another kilometre a steep trail leads up to the cave.