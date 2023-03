Tours, tastings and cellar-door sales make this a fine detour just off the E71. The organic winery is best known for its reds (cabernet sauvignon, merlot and syrah), but make sure you try the maraština, an indigenous local white particular to the Dalmatian coast and hinterland. Contact the winery in advance for tastings; you could just turn up, but there may be noone to show you around.