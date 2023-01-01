Church of St Nicholas

This unusual early Romanesque church crowns its own hill off Rte 306 southwest of Nin. The small, pretty edifice was built in the late 11th or early 12th century, and the crenellations on the roof reflect its strategic significance in ancient times – it was here that seven Croatian kings were crowned (hence its unofficial name: the Coronation Church). The church was built with a fortress aspect to guard against Ottoman invasion; it served as a lookout in times of war.