Museum of Salt

Nin's salt was prized in ancient times for its high iodine content, making it sought after for both culinary and medicinal purposes. This small museum takes you through the town's salty story with the aid of a multimedia presentation. The industry is enjoying something of a revival, and local salt is once again for sale here. Forty-five-minute tours run on the hour, taking in a crumbling Roman gateway and skirting the salt pools, and enlivened by fascinating expert commentary.