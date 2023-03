The same karstic limestone that created the Plitvice Lakes is responsible for these vast caverns hidden beneath verdant farmland 15km northeast of Plitvice Lakes National Park (the site is well signposted from the D1). Visits are by 45-minute guided tour (minimum two people) through chambers with cheery names such as 'Dragon's Gorge' and 'Hall of Lost Souls'. Wear warm clothes and sensible shoes.