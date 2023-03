A strong contender for the title of the nation's most impressive waterfall, Štrbački Buk is a seriously dramatic 40m-wide cascade, pounding 23.5m down three travertine sections, including over a superbly photogenic 18m drop-off, overlooked by a network of viewing platforms. The easiest access is 8km along a graded but potholed unpaved road from Orašac on the Kulen Vakuf road. There are swimming spots to stop at along the way.