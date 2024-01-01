Church of Sts Vitus, Modest & Crescentia

The town's skyline is dominated by the yellow sandstone bell tower of its large parish church, which was first mentioned in 1310 and renovated in baroque style from 1748 to 1770. When its closed you can usually peer through the porch windows. A large painting above the altar shows the three early martyrs meeting their maker in a Roman arena.
