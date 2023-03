This award-winning winery in the hamlet of Ohnići, 14km northeast of Poreč, has been in the same family for a century. It cultivates 10 hectares of vineyards producing a range of varieties (chardonnay, teran, syrah and a particularly good malvazija, yellow muscat and cabernet sauvignon), along with rakija (grappa) and an olive oil rated among the top 100 in the world. It's a great place to stop for a tasting, though you're best to call ahead.