Rainforest Skywalk and Tarcoles River Eco Cruise Tour

The tour begins at the port where you will hop on a luxury air-conditioned motor coach for a one-hour drive along scenic roads, passing quaint villages on your way to Villa Lapas and Santa Lucia Village. Experience the raw power of the rainforest through the SkyWay walking tour. Of 1.5 miles (2.5 km) in length, this all-ages tour lets you observe a wide array of exotic flora and wildlife firsthand. Make yourself one with the jungle! Three suspended bridges at more than 180 feet above the ground. Each of these bridges is an astonishing 300 feet in length, crossing through the very heart of the tropical rainforest. Experience the unique sensation of getting surrounded by the magic of virgin, unspoiled nature. Villa Lapas's privileged location, along the border between the tropical and dry Pacific eco-systems, gives us the benefit of gathering hundreds of species of birds as well as exotic animals (poison dart frog, monkeys, raccoons, lizards, anteaters and many more), plus astonishing views of the Pacific Ocean! It would be hard to get to see this many species anywhere elseThe SkyWay tour walkway and bridges have been built with the concern of your safety in mind. All our tours are guided and the path's structures comply with industry-standard guidelines and security regulations. Having experienced the tropical forest, time is allowed for guests to relax and stroll around in the beautiful shopping village of Santa Lucia, a quaint replica of a Spanish settlement during the Colony. At this complex, located just beside a crystal water river and rainforest, passengers will be able to purchase that special gift from a big array of items, including local gourmet coffee and small oxcarts, a symbol of the Costa Rican culture. After shopping and exploring the surroundings, enjoy complementary tropical fresh fruits and ice tea in one of the dining rooms before to continue our journey to Tarcoles River. Famous for its large American crocodiles, the Tarcoles River forms the northern border of Carara Biological Reserve on the Central Pacific coast of Costa Rica. The Tarcoles River is home to one of the world’s largest crocodile populations in the wild and they are very easy to admire during the one hour boat tour.After the tour, return to the pier. Upon arrival, you can decide to stay in the city or make your way back directly to the ship. For all those interested in walking along the boulevards, the pier is located right at the city at a very short distance from your ship.