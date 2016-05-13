6-in-1 Combo Tour: Puntarenas Highlights
The best tour you can take during your visit to Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Enjoy a unique tour with a professional tour guide, who will explain you the most important aspects of the Central Pacific Coast and will show you the rich wildlife of this fascinating region. Your breath taking, adventure begins with a relaxing drive through the wonderful Costa Rican countryside on an air-conditioned transportation for up to 20 passengers. Your guide will point out many sights of interest including mango, sugar and citrus plantations, diverse fruit stands and rural farming communities. You will be heading to Villa Lapas reserve, about 1 hour drive from the pier. Upon arrival to our beautiful property, you will have some free time to use restrooms and explore the surroundings before to begging the rainforest nature walk. Villa Lapas' privileged location, along the border between the tropical and dry Pacific eco-systems, gives the benefit of gathering hundreds of species of birds as well as exotic animals (poison dart frog, monkeys, raccoons, lizards, anteaters and many more), plus astonishing views of the Pacific Ocean! It would be hard to get to see this many species anywhere else. The SkyWay tour walkway and bridges have been built with the concern of your safety in mind. All tours are guided and the path's structures cand omply with industry-standard guidelines and security regulations. Having experienced the tropical forest, time is allowed for guests to relax and stroll around in the beautiful shopping Village of Santa Lucia, a quaint replica of a Spanish settlement during the Colony. At this complex, located just beside a crystal water river and rainforest, passengers will be able to purchase that special gift from a big array of items, including local gourmet coffee and small oxcarts, a symbol of the Costa Rican culture. After shopping and exploring the surroundings, enjoy complementary tropical fresh fruits and ice tea in one of the dining rooms before continuing your journey to Tarcoles River. Famous for its large American crocodiles, the Tarcoles River forms the northern border of Carara Biological Reserve on the Central Pacific coast of Costa Rica. The Tarcoles River is home to one of the world’s largest crocodile populations in the wild and they are very easy to admire during our one hour boat rideLater, you will visit El Jardin souvenir store & restaurant. On the way back to the pier you will have a short tour of Puntarenas city.