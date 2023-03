For adventurous souls only, Cartagena's labyrinthine central market, 4km outside the old city walls, is both dirty and enthralling – an all-out assault on the senses. If it's marketable, it's for sale here: there are endless stalls of fruit and vegetables, meat and fish, and plenty of options for grabbing a quick bite or chilled beverage. Pay close attention to your belongings and don't wear flashy jewelry. Grab a taxi (COP$7000 from the Old Town) and explore away.