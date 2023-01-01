Getsemaní, the outer walled town, is less obviously impressive than Cartagena's old city but has some charming parts and is well worth exploring. In recent years it has been the focus of Cartagena's exploding gentrification and growing hotel industry, and boasts excellent bars, restaurants and cafes, as well as some superb street art on its derelict buildings.

The plaza in front of the Iglesia de la Santísima Trinidad is a massive draw for locals and travelers alike come sundown, when street food vendors set up their stalls and a crowd of revelers sticks around until well after midnight.