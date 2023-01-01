Santuario Nuestra Señora del Carmen

With Spanish colonial architecture dominating the historical centre, this peculiar Gothic-style church, adorned with Byzantine and Arabic art, is a rare gem. The church was built between 1926 and 1938 under the watchful eye of Italian architect Giovanni Buscaglione – on the same spot where the original temple dedicated to the Virgin of Carmen stood in the late 19th century. The church is very easy to find: just look for a tall (57m) red-and-white striped tower.