Casa Museo Quinta de Bolívar

Bringing a bit of the country into the middle of high-rise Bogotá, this lovely historic home–museum is set in a garden at the foot of the Cerro de Monserrate. The mansion was built in 1800 and donated to Simón Bolívar in 1820 in gratitude for his liberating services. Bolívar spent 423 days here over nine years. Rooms are filled with period pieces, including the liberator's sword. Less is said about its later days as a psychiatric institution.

There are English- and Spanish-language audio guides for COP$2000, and guided tours in English on Wednesday at 11am.