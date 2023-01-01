The Huqing Yutang Chinese Medicine Museum has a dispensary and clinic adjoined to the museum. Established by the Qing dynasty merchant Hu Xueyan in 1874, the medicine shop and factory retain the typical style of the period. The museum itself is housed in a lovely, musty old building with a bright courtyard full of medicinal plants.

Displays range from the fascinating, such as an ancient instruction book for medicine-making and old medical implements, to the surreal – including a giant rhino model.