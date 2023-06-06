Hangzhou

Overview

One of China’s most enduringly popular holiday spots, Hángzhōu’s (杭州) dreamy West Lake panoramas and fabulously green hills can easily tempt you into long sojourns. Eulogised by poets and applauded by emperors, the lake has intoxicated the Chinese imagination for aeons. Kept spotlessly clean by armies of street sweepers and litter collectors, its scenic vistas draw you into a classical Chinese watercolor of willow-lined banks, mist-covered hills and the occasional shíkùmén (stone-gate house) and old lǐlòng (residential lane).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • West Lake of Hangzhou

    West Lake

    Hangzhou

    The very definition of classical beauty in China, West Lake is utterly mesmerising: pagoda-topped hills rise over willow-lined waters as boats drift…

  • China, Zhejiang province, Hangzhou, Lingyin temple, statues of Buddha

    Lingyin Temple

    Hangzhou

    Hangzhou’s most famous Buddhist temple, Lingyin Temple was originally built in AD 326, but has been destroyed and rebuilt no fewer than 16 times. During…

  • Longjing Tea Village

    Longjing Tea Village

    Hangzhou

    The lush, green scenery around this tea village up in the hills southwest of West Lake makes for a wonderful break from the bustle of Hangzhou. Visitors…

  • Jingci Temple

    Jingci Temple

    Hangzhou

    The serene yet monastically active Chan (Zen) Jingci Temple was built in AD 954 and has been fully restored. The splendid first hall contains the massive,…

  • Six Harmonies Pagoda

    Six Harmonies Pagoda

    Hangzhou

    The 60m-high octagonal Six Harmonies Pagoda, dating from AD 1165 in its current form but first built in AD 960, is a stout pagoda that once served as a…

  • Hangzhou Old City Wall Exhibition Hall

    Hangzhou Old City Wall Exhibition Hall

    Hangzhou

    Hangzhou is famed for its lake, but the lake was once only a (glorious) appendage to a flourishing and magnificent city. The historic city of Hangzhou –…

  • China National Tea Museum

    China National Tea Museum

    Hangzhou

    Not far into the hills of Hangzhou, you’ll begin to see fields of tea bushes planted in undulating rows, the setting for the China Tea Museum – 3.7…

  • Qinghefang Old Street

    Qinghefang Old Street

    Hangzhou

    At the southern end of Zhongshan Zhonglu is this touristy, crowded and bustling pedestrian street, with makeshift puppet theatres, teahouses, and gift and…

