China National Tea Museum

Not far into the hills of Hangzhou, you’ll begin to see fields of tea bushes planted in undulating rows, the setting for the China Tea Museum – 3.7 hectares of land dedicated to the art, cultivation and tasting of tea. Further up are several tea-producing villages, all of which harvest China’s most famous variety of green tea, lóngjǐng (dragon well), named after the spring where the pattern in the water resembles a dragon.

Beautiful Tang dynasty tea sets are on display here and staff may invite you for a free tasting. Otherwise, you can enjoy one of Hangzhou’s most famous teas at the adjoining restaurant.

There is a newer second branch of the museum further up into the hills, accessible on the same bus lines.