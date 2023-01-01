China National Tea Museum

Hangzhou

Not far into the hills of Hangzhou, you’ll begin to see fields of tea bushes planted in undulating rows, the setting for the China Tea Museum – 3.7 hectares of land dedicated to the art, cultivation and tasting of tea. Further up are several tea-producing villages, all of which harvest China’s most famous variety of green tea, lóngjǐng (dragon well), named after the spring where the pattern in the water resembles a dragon.

Beautiful Tang dynasty tea sets are on display here and staff may invite you for a free tasting. Otherwise, you can enjoy one of Hangzhou’s most famous teas at the adjoining restaurant.

There is a newer second branch of the museum further up into the hills, accessible on the same bus lines.

