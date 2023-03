In the hills near Dragon Well Village, Wengjiashan Village is an alternative place in which to enjoy lóngjǐng tea at one of the village's many teahouses. Wengjiashan has a permanent population of around 900 people, most of whom traditionally had the surname Wēng. There are many trails radiating from the village, including a beautiful route that starts at Yanxia Cave before winding its way up through tea plantations and forests to Santai Pavilion and beyond.