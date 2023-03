This vast museum is devoted to all things silk, covering fashion, craftsmanship and the historic Silk Road in great depth. Extensive galleries showcase the evolution of the qípáo (Chinese dress) from the 1920s onwards, as well as some fabulously ornate European gowns from the 1600s to 1800s.

The history of the Chinese silk trade and its influence on the relationship between East and West is also explored in a series of exhibitions.