The remains of this historic temple on the western slope of Baoshi Hill north of West Lake only run to a weather-beaten and dilapidated vast stone head of a Buddha; all the temple halls have vanished. It's easy to miss, unless you're hunting for it, as it lies behind a residential building and can only be seen from the top of the steps that lie along the hill's slope.
Big Buddha Temple
Hangzhou
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.87 MILES
The very definition of classical beauty in China, West Lake is utterly mesmerising: pagoda-topped hills rise over willow-lined waters as boats drift…
3.18 MILES
Hangzhou’s most famous Buddhist temple, Lingyin Temple was originally built in AD 326, but has been destroyed and rebuilt no fewer than 16 times. During…
3.49 MILES
The lush, green scenery around this tea village up in the hills southwest of West Lake makes for a wonderful break from the bustle of Hangzhou. Visitors…
2.14 MILES
The serene yet monastically active Chan (Zen) Jingci Temple was built in AD 954 and has been fully restored. The splendid first hall contains the massive,…
4.58 MILES
The 60m-high octagonal Six Harmonies Pagoda, dating from AD 1165 in its current form but first built in AD 960, is a stout pagoda that once served as a…
1.67 MILES
At the southern end of Zhongshan Zhonglu is this touristy, crowded and bustling pedestrian street, with makeshift puppet theatres, teahouses, and gift and…
29.44 MILES
A blessed release from the suffocating summer torpor roasting north Zhejiang, this delightful hilltop resort (719m) was developed by 19th-century…
Huqing Yutang Chinese Medicine Museum
1.88 MILES
The Huqing Yutang Chinese Medicine Museum has a dispensary and clinic adjoined to the museum. Established by the Qing dynasty merchant Hu Xueyan in 1874,…
Nearby Hangzhou attractions
0.03 MILES
These ancient effigies are carved into the cliff-face not far from Baochu Pagoda.
0.16 MILES
Visiting this charming pagoda overlooking West Lake makes for a lovely walk in the hills north of the lake.
0.26 MILES
In the forested hills above West Lake, reachable by a pleasant hike, is the striking tiled-roof, yellow-walled Baopu Taoist Temple. The temple’s first…
0.48 MILES
Vantage point on Baoshi Hill with a pavilion. The balcony here is a mere 125m high, offering not-so-lofty-views of West Lake.
0.59 MILES
Baoshi Hill is one of the loveliest places in Hangzhou to take a hike. Numerous well-kept paths wind through the forest, taking you up steep slopes and…
0.68 MILES
Connected to West Lake’s northern shores by the Bai Causeway is Gushan Island ( 孤山, Gū Shān), the lake’s largest island and the site of the modest…
0.72 MILES
A 100m deep cave located on the slopes of Baoshi Hill. There are three stone Buddha statues on the wall.
0.83 MILES
Park located on Gushan Island.