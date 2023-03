In the forested hills above West Lake, reachable by a pleasant hike, is the striking tiled-roof, yellow-walled Baopu Taoist Temple. The temple’s first hall contains a statue of Guanyin in front of a yin and yang diagram; an effigy of Gehong ( 葛洪) – who once smelted cinnabar here – resides in the next hall, behind a fabulously carved altar decorated with figures.