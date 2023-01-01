This lived-in Southern Song dynasty water town has unique architecture that fuses Chinese and European styles. With fewer visitors than other canal-filled villages, it is easier to picture ancient life here as you wander the lanes and cross its arched stone bridges, passing by ancient wooden houses, a hundred of which are still actual residences. Nanxun became an important trading post from Beijing to Hangzhou in the Ming and Qing dynasties with wealth poured into its splendid houses, many of which remain well preserved.

The main ticket office is at the opposite end of Nanxi Lu, which means you may be able to dodge the admission fee, though you'll need a ticket to enter any of the sights (the ticket covers entry to all of them). The scenic area is well signposted in English.