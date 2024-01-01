Nicknamed the red house, this intriguing two-faced structure has a traditional Chinese front house and a back one of red brick. It contains baroque-style structures in the northern and southern areas and a courtyard with classical Roman columns, which are naturally a popular selfie spot.
Liu's Former House
Zhejiang
