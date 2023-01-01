Mu Xin Art Museum

Opened in 2015, the imposing white slabs of this gallery couldn't be more in contrast to the black timber houses of the surrounding Xizha scenic area of Wuzhen, showing off modern mastery over the water while being a homage to the multilayered life on an artist. Inside are the collected art pieces by Mu Xin (木心; 1927–2011), a Wuzhen writer and painter who had many of his works destroyed during the Cultural Revolution and was exiled to New York in 1982.

Displayed pieces are across five permanent halls and include manuscripts from when Mu Xin was in prison, a painting hall, video hall and literature hall.

You'll pass the museum after entering the ticketed scenic area and before entering the ancient town proper.