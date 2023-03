The main street of the Dōngzhà scenic zone, Dongda Jie (东大街), is a narrow path paved with stone slabs and flanked by wooden buildings. There are workshops here turning out indigo-dyed cloth, bamboo weavings and the like. Most sights are open from 8am to 5pm. As the road is narrow it can feel a bit claustrophobic when busy, but Dōngzhà generally sees fewer guests than Xīzhà.