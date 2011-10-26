Welcome to Xīshuāngbǎnnà Region

North of Myanmar and Laos, Xīshuāngbǎnnà is the Chinese approximation of the original Thai name of Sip Sawng Panna (12 Rice-Growing Districts). The Xīshuāngbǎnnà region (西双版纳), better known as Bǎnnà, has become China’s mini-Thailand, attracting tourists looking for sunshine, water-splashing festivals and epic jungle treks.

