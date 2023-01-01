Dai Minority Park

This was once the part of Menghan that everyone in this region came to experience, primarily for its classic temples and Dai families hosting visitors in their traditional homes. Now, it's a 'theme park' where visitors can spend the night in villagers’ homes and partake in water-splashing ‘festivals’ daily at 1.30pm in Water Splashing Square (泼水广场, Pōshuǐ Guǎngchǎng). Despite its artificial nature some people love the experience, though foreign visitors may be disappointed to see the on-site elephant rides.

Some Jinghong buses stop at the park to drop off and pick up tourists. Otherwise walk downhill from the bus station and turn left; the park is roughly 900m from the station.