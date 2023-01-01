Tropical Botanical Garden

Lovely tropical gardens – the largest botanic gardens in all China – with many rare plant species and decent English and Latin signage. Don't miss the Distinctive Plant Collection. In addition to the main manicured sections of the gardens, the much larger East Area is home to acres of mostly undisturbed tropical rainforest, great for quiet wandering away from the crowds.

To get here, turn left out of the bus station and then take the second left. Follow the road downhill, cross the first intersection and the north entrance ticket office is 100m ahead, just before a footbridge across the Mekong.