White Bamboo Shoot Pagoda

Surrounded by bamboo stands and rubber plantations, this pagoda dates back to 1204 and is Damenglong’s premier attraction. According to legend, the pagoda’s temple was built on the location of a hallowed footprint left behind by the Sakyamuni Buddha, who is said to have visited Xishuangbanna. If you have an interest in ancient footprints you can look for it in a niche below one of the nine stupas. The temple has been extensively renovated in recent years.

The pagoda is easy to get to: just walk back along the main road towards Jinghong for 2km until you reach a small village with a temple on your left. From here there’s a path up the hill: it’s about a 20-minute walk up 400 or so steps through the jungle. A motor-rickshaw from Damenglong is ¥10, or else you may be able to convince your driver to let you off here on the way from Jinghong.