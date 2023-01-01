On the outskirts of the village of Jingzhen (景真, Jǐngzhēn), about 14km west of Menghai, is the Octagonal Pavilion, first built in 1701. The original structure was severely damaged during the Cultural Revolution but renovated in 1978 and the ornate roof decorations are still impressive. The temple also operates as a monastic school. The paintings on the wall of the temple depict scenes from the Jataka, the life history of Buddha.

It's in the compound of a larger new temple built in the Dai style. The complex is small, but it's worth a visit if you're in Menghai with a few hours to kill before a bus to outlying villages.

To get here, take a bus from Jinghong's No 2 Bus Station to Menghai, from which frequent buses (¥7, 30 minutes) travel via Jingzhen. Ask for a ticket to Sanfenchang (三分厂, Sānfēnchǎng).