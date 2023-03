This museum facing the Confucian Temple is dedicated to the Xixia (Western Xia; 1038–1277), the kingdom established by the Tangut people in a region around the Hexi Corridor in parts of what is now Gansu, Ningxia, parts of Qinghai, Shaanxi, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia. Look out for the Xixia Tablet, a stone stele engraved with both Chinese and the Xixia language, a kind of Rosetta Stone of the written Xixia tongue.