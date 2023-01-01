Wuwei Confucius Temple

This large Ming-era temple complex divides into two sections: the Confucian Temple and the Wenchang Hall, both fine examples of traditional architecture. An important stele featuring the extinct Xixia language carved onto one side and a Chinese translation on the other served as a sort of Rosetta stone that allowed researchers to understand the once unintelligible Xixia texts. The stele is today housed in the museum (free with temple ticket) on the left flank of the square as you exit the temple.

The ticket window is on the southeast corner of the complex, on Chongwen Jie.