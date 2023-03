The pride and joy of the city, the bronze Flying Horse of Wuwei (飞马, Fēimǎ) was discovered here in 1969 and is the unofficial symbol of Gansu. It was found in a secret tomb beneath this temple, built on top of steep earthen ramparts. The Flying Horse is now displayed in the Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou.

The site is in the northern part of town, north of Leitai Donglu. Take your passport.

While it’s a thrill to explore a 2000-year-old tomb, there is precious little inside.