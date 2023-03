This elegant 12-storey brick pagoda dates from AD 488 and is surrounded by a tranquil complex of both unpainted and colourful wooden temple halls with old folk gossiping under trees. Dedicated to Kumarajiva, the great translator of Buddhist sutras (who lived here for 17 years and whose tongue was buried beneath the pagoda), the original 17th-century structures were toppled during a great earthquake in 1927 and rebuilt.

It's located 400m north of Wuwei's main square (文化广场, Wénhuà Guǎngchǎng).