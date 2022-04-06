Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ngari

Vast, thinly populated and with an average altitude of over 14,764 ft (4500m), western Tibet (Ngari, མངའ་རིས་) is a rough and ready frontier occupying one of the remotest corners of Asia. For most travelers the main attractions of what is likely to be a two- or three-week overland trip are the almost legendary destinations of Mt Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. Indeed, many of the Tibetan and Indian pilgrims you meet on this road have been planning a visit all their lives.

For those less interested in the spiritual significance of Mt Kailash, the overland trip across the Changtang plateau, with its endless steppes, huge salt lakes and impossibly high snow-capped peaks, is a sublime attraction in itself. Freshly paved roads, decent hotels and an airport are opening up the region in a way unimaginable a mere decade ago, but this is still one of Asia's great travel frontiers.

  • K

    King Tiger Hot Springs

    The Tagyel Chutse (King Tiger Hot Springs) are a Yellowstone-style collection of bubbling hot springs and puffing steam outlets that seem to lead straight…

  • M

    Mt Kailash

    Sacred Mt Kailash dominates the landscape of western Tibet through both its unique geographical allure and its sacred, metaphysical role as the religious…

  • T

    Tsaparang

    The citadel of Tsaparang, 18km west of Zanda, is one of Western Tibet's great hidden gems. Dozens of ruined residences and chapels dot a naturally…

  • D

    Drapsang Monastery

    The dramatically situated Drapsang Monastery is a worthy detour off the main highway. Nuns will show you a skull-shaped rock and statues of Guru Rinpoche…

  • T

    Tagyel-tso

    This large turquoise lake is one of Tibet's most beautiful and is a fine place to camp if you’re prepared for the cold and especially the altitude (around…

  • P

    Piyang

    The village of Piyang (4180m) lies at the foot of a large ridge honeycombed with thousands of caves and topped with a ruined monastery and two caves with…

  • S

    Shangshung

    Down the Sutlej Valley, 3km past Khyunglung (曲龙, Qūlóng) village, is the extensive ruined cave city that is thought to have been Shangshung, western Tibet…

  • D

    Dungkhar

    Fans of inner Asian art should visit Dungkhar (4250m) for its 800-year-old Kashmiri-Central Asian style wall paintings. There are three main caves in a…

  • T

    Tirthapuri Hot Springs

    On the banks of the Sutlej, only a few hours’ drive northwest of Darchen, the hot springs at Tirthapuri are where pilgrims traditionally bathe after…

