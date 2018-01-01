Jiǔzhàigōu National Park (九寨沟风景名胜区), an enchanting Unesco World Heritage Site, is one of Sìchuān’s and even China's star attractions. More than two million people visit annually to gawk at its famous bluer-than-blue lakes, rushing waterfalls and deep woodlands backlit by snowy mountain ranges. The park's major sights are easily accessed on foot, via kilometres of well-maintained boardwalk trails, or by bus. There are even opportunities to camp.

Jiǔzhàigōu means ‘Nine Village Valley’ and refers to the nine Tibetan villages scattered in the parklands. According to Tibetan legend, Jiǔzhàigōu was created when a jealous devil caused the goddess Wunosemo to drop her magic mirror, a present from her lover the warlord god, Dage. The mirror dropped to the ground and shattered into 114 shimmering turquoise lakes.

In 2017, the park closed after suffering damage from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake. Cleanup work was swift and the park partially reopened in March 2018. At the time of writing, it was not possible to visit independently – daily numbers were capped and limited to group tours. If planning a visit, check with local travel agencies in Chéngdū for current conditions.

