Welcome to Jiǔzhàigōu National Park
Jiǔzhàigōu means ‘Nine Village Valley’ and refers to the nine Tibetan villages scattered in the parklands. According to Tibetan legend, Jiǔzhàigōu was created when a jealous devil caused the goddess Wunosemo to drop her magic mirror, a present from her lover the warlord god, Dage. The mirror dropped to the ground and shattered into 114 shimmering turquoise lakes.
In 2017, the park closed after suffering damage from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake. Cleanup work was swift and the park partially reopened in March 2018. At the time of writing, it was not possible to visit independently – daily numbers were capped and limited to group tours. If planning a visit, check with local travel agencies in Chéngdū for current conditions.