Píngyáo is also a living and breathing community where the 30,000-odd locals who reside in the old town hang laundry in courtyards, career down alleyways on bicycles, sun themselves in doorways or chew the fat with neighbours.
Private Tour: Wang Family Mansion and Shuanglin Temple Day Trip from Pingyao
At 9:00 am, you will be greeted by your private tour guide at your hotel in Pingyao start the day.Also known as "Double Forest Temple", Shuanglin Temple is located about a 20-minute drive from Pingyao Old Town. Shuanglin Temple was built about 1,500 years ago and renowned for its ancient locust trees, steles, frescoes, and particularly over 2,000 vivid and well preserved color-painted mud sculptures.After a Chinese lunch, drive about one hour to visit Wang Family Mansion. This huge magnificent courtyard complex occupies a higher ground overlooking a broad landscape. It boasts 123 courtyards and 1,118 rooms which entails all the major architectural features of north China peasant homes. It's buildings and decorations reflect strict social hierarchy of the time, and all of the carvings and statues have lots of meanings and stories behind them.After the tour, return to your hotel in Pingyao at about 16:00pm.
Essential Private Tour around Pingyao Ancient Town - Shuanglin Temple - Wang Family Mansion - Zhangbi Ancient Castle
Picked up by your guide and driver from the hotel, you will be transferred to get to the well-preserved Shuanglin Temple, which is famous for the colorful carving craft. Take a close look of the exquisite hanging sculpture and vivid reliefs with your knowledgeable tour guide. Besides you can go up to the distinctive wall to enjoy the whole view of the temple. Afterwards, it takes about one-hour drive visit Wang Family Mansion, which is a well-constructed art museum full of Han nationality culture. Wang family was devoted to building the stunning Courtyard in Ming and Qing dynasties. Explore the glorious design inspiration and look around a variety of compounds detail by detail to admire the spectacular architectures. What’s more, you can discover the treasures left in the house and know more about its phylogeny, business customs, folk customs and etiquette. Departing from the grand mansion, drive to explore Zhangbi Ancient Castle, an intact ancient military castle combined with living, production and religious activities. The whole castle remains its original pattern and presents the glamorous rusticity. The prestigious military use is worth mentioning, here you can enjoy a special experience walking through the special-designed tunnels, which is the mysterious underground defense system of the ancient fort. Besides, delight in the tranquil ancient village while strolling leisurely on the country path and appreciate the rich cultural history. The memorable tour will finish at approximately 6pm. You will be transferred back to the hotel.
Pingyao Old City One-Day Tour
Your local guide will meet you at your Pingyao hotel at approximately 9am to begin your day-tour of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famed for its well-preserved ancient walls, Pingyao’s old town is on many lists of the best walled cities in the world.Visit Rishenchange, the earliest draft bank in China. Established in 1823 during the early Qing Dynasty, it was the cornerstone of modern Chinese banking. Explore the City Wall, one of the best-preserved ancient walls, and the ancient government building, which functioned, once upon a time, as a government office and a court for civil disputes. It contains an executive office, a tax office, a trial hall and even a prison.Next, enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant. After lunch, visit the Armed Escort Company Museum on the original site of the security firm in the Ming and Qing Dynasties. It features the history of the armed escorts and the largest ten escort companies in China and the lives of the ten most famous armed escorts in the Ming and Qing dynasties.Visit two temples, the Confucius Temple and the City God Temple. Lastly, explore Ming and Qing Street, which was the main commercial street in Pingyao. It is one of China’s cultural and historical landmarks, where both locals and tourists come to discover the antique charm of the Ming and Qing dynasties.
Private Day Tour: Pingyao Highlights of Old Town and City Wall
Local friendly tour guide will meet you at your Pingyao hotel lobby at 9:00 am, lead you to start the tour of well-preserved ancient city with a grand City Wall, traditional residences, former security guard companies, time-honored shops, and Ancient government office.While walking along the ancient Ming-Qing Street, learn about the Old Town’s history, culture, and architecture from your guide. Founded during the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 – 771 BC) and rebuilt in 1370, the Pingyao Ancient City is one of China's four best preserved old cities and was inscribed as a world cultural heritage in 1997. Visit the Ancient Government Office to the west of the Ancient Ming-Qing Street, hear about old trial at the law court. Explore the nearly 200-year-old Rishengchang Exchange Museum, the first 'bank' in China's history. With more than 30 branches throughout the country, it once controlled the lifeblood of the nation's economy in the Qing Dynasty. Later you will have a break and enjoy a delicious lunch of traditional local food. Then proceed to visit the Confucius Templ to learn the development and procedure of the old examination, wander in the City God Temple to see exquisite pavilions and towers, and explore one of the best-preserved ancient walls in Chia - the turtle-like Ancient City Wall.To conclude the trip, local guide will escort you back to the hotel and bid farewell.
Pingyao Private Tour: Shuanglin Temple And Wang's Compound
Pick up from your hotel lobby at 9:00 am by local tour guide, aboard comfortable air-conditioned vehicle to start the highlight day trip from Pingyao. Your first stop will be Shuanglin Temple reputed to be the ancient painted sculptures museum. Listed in the World Heritage by UNESCO in 1997, Shuanglin Temple houses more than 2,000 colorful sculptures reflecting the exquisite skills of the artisans of the Song, Yuan, Ming and Qing Dynasties. Head inside the Temple with a history of about 1,400 years, follow your guide to stroll around the large and small halls, and view the vivid and lifelike sculptures. Move on to a local restaurant to enjoy delicious lunch and have a short break. Then drive approx. 1 hours to visit the Wang's Compound -a luxurious residence built during 1762-1811 of the Wang Family. Wang's Compound is not only an example of residential architecture, but also a museum of architectural art. Walk into the courtyard, one can see sculptures of stone, wood and brick everywhere. The architectural groups open for viewing are Gaojia Ya, Hongmen Bao, Chongning Bao, etc. The Painting and Calligraphy Hall displays hundreds of excellent works while Treasure Hall contains collections of furnishings, old coins, porcelains, rare stones and jade carvings. Afterwards, enjoy comfortable transfer back to your hotel to conclude the memorable day trip.
Private Arrival Transfer: From Taiyuan Wusu Airport to Pingyao Hotel
When making a booking, please fill your full flight details and your Pingyao hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy! At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details in the "Special Requirements" box: Airline information, Flight Number, Arrival Time , Hotel Name and address, Contact number Please note: You may have a Chinese speaking driver, but he knows exactly where to go,but we can provide the phone translate. Driver will hold the paper with your name on to meet you after you claim your luggage at airport.