Essential Private Tour around Pingyao Ancient Town - Shuanglin Temple - Wang Family Mansion - Zhangbi Ancient Castle

Picked up by your guide and driver from the hotel, you will be transferred to get to the well-preserved Shuanglin Temple, which is famous for the colorful carving craft. Take a close look of the exquisite hanging sculpture and vivid reliefs with your knowledgeable tour guide. Besides you can go up to the distinctive wall to enjoy the whole view of the temple. Afterwards, it takes about one-hour drive visit Wang Family Mansion, which is a well-constructed art museum full of Han nationality culture. Wang family was devoted to building the stunning Courtyard in Ming and Qing dynasties. Explore the glorious design inspiration and look around a variety of compounds detail by detail to admire the spectacular architectures. What’s more, you can discover the treasures left in the house and know more about its phylogeny, business customs, folk customs and etiquette. Departing from the grand mansion, drive to explore Zhangbi Ancient Castle, an intact ancient military castle combined with living, production and religious activities. The whole castle remains its original pattern and presents the glamorous rusticity. The prestigious military use is worth mentioning, here you can enjoy a special experience walking through the special-designed tunnels, which is the mysterious underground defense system of the ancient fort. Besides, delight in the tranquil ancient village while strolling leisurely on the country path and appreciate the rich cultural history. The memorable tour will finish at approximately 6pm. You will be transferred back to the hotel.