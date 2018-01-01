Welcome to Qīngdǎo
Private Day Tour of Qingdao City Highlights Including Lunch
You will be met in the lobby of your Qingdao hotel at 9am by your guide and travel to Xiaoyushan Park by private air-conditioned car. Qingdao was taken as German Concession in March 1899, at which time, it was a small and unimportant fishing town with a population of about 1,000 people. Although the German colonial period only lasted for 16 years until 1914, the German controlled area was left with a distinct mark on the architecture of Qingdao that can be seen in the historic city center today. Additionally, the love of beer by Germans led to the establishment of Germania Brewery in 1903, which later became Tsingtao Brewery, makers of China’s most popular beer. At Xiaoyushan Park, reach the hilltop to enjoy panoramic view of the city and some of the landmarks you will be visiting later today. From the park, travel to Badaguan Scenic Reserve located in the east of the city where, in the past, many foreigners came and built their houses with their heritage of architectural style. Strolling around the avenues you will find British, Japanese, Russian and Swiss style buildings. Leaving Badaguan, you will continue to visit Xiao Qingdao Park, also known as Little Qingdao Island; this is where the city got its name from. Here, you will see the botanical gardens and the 19 feet (15 meter) tall lighthouse built by the Germans in 1900. Lunch today will be arranged at a local Chinese restaurant. After lunch, take a walk along the Grand Pier, Zhan Qiao. The pier was originally 656 feet (200 meters) long and built in 1891 to enable the larger official vessels of Qing Dynasty to dock at this small fishing village. Later, the pier was renovated and extended to 1,312 feet (400 meters) in length, stretching out into Qingdao Bay. The pier has a Chinese-style pavilion at the southern end that contrasts with the European architecture of Zhongshan Road that leads onto it. From the Pier it is a short drive to the oldest part of the city on Zhejiang Road. Here, the buildings are of historic German architecture and at the top of the small hill, you will find St Michael’s Catholic Church. Your final visit of the day is to the World famous Tsingtao Brewery, built in 1903 for the large German population residing there. The brewery has many exhibits that show its history and how the beer was made over 100 years ago. You will also see the bottling plant and finish your brewery visit with a free tasting of the famous beer. From the brewery, you will be transferred back to your hotel where your tour ends.
Qingdao Old City Day Tour
Meet your friendly local driver/guide at your Qingdao hotel between 8 and 9am for the drive to Xiaoyushan Park. Climb to the top of Little Fish Hill – although it's barely 200 feet (60 meters) high, it offers spectacular views of Qingdao's old European quarter. Qingdao was under German rule from 1897 to 1922, with a substantial European population for decades after that. It's a heritage that's clear on your next stop, St. Michael's Cathedral, built in 1934 in a fusion of Gothic and Roman styles. It's another short hop to the next attraction, Zhan Bridge, which stretches out into the sea adorned with a gracious pavilion. First built in 1891, it's a landmark of the city that has seen much transformation over the years. From here, visit Little Qingdao Island, a pretty little gem topped off by a historic lighthouse, that offers lovely views across both sea and city. Break for an included lunch at a local restaurant, before driving out to the Badaguan scenic area. This is home to a wealth of colonial-era mansions in a range of architectural styles, as well as some of Qingdao's most attractive waterfront. No trip to Qingdao would be complete without trying the city's most famous export – Qingdao (Tsingtao) Beer! You'll spend an hour at the Tsingtao Beer Museum, in the old brewery, established in 1903 and still making beer even now. Discover the history of the beer, see modern production in action, and taste fresh beer. You'll be transferred back to your hotel around 6pm.
2-Day Qingdao Tour: Catedral de San Miguel, Laoshan Mountain and Qingdao Beer Museum
Day 1 [L, D]:Your local guide will pick you up at your hotel in Qingdao City and then drive to the first attraction the Xiaoyushan Park. Looking down from the top of the mountain, you can experience the picturesque scenery just as standing on the street of the European town. Next attraction is Catedral de San Miguel, the largest Gothic style building in Qingdao. Afterwards you can visit the symbolic spot of Qingdao Zhanqiao. Zhanqiao is located along the sea. It was built when the city was just found and has seen the hundred years changes of the city's history. Walking along the bridge is like walking through a time tunnel and you can feel the old time history in Qingdao City. Next you will proceed to the Small Qingdao Island after whom the city is named. From the island you can take a 360 degree view of amazing seaside scenery. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant and followed by the most beautiful urban region Badaguan Scenic Resort, known as the exhibition of the world's architecture. There you can see the exotic style buildings and also wander on the amazing seaside as well. The last attraction for the day is Qingdao Beer Museum. Established in 1903, the museum has a hundred years history. Within one hour visit, you will learn more about the old time of the Qingdao Beer and the development of the history. The highlights of the day is for you to taste the most freshly brewed beer as an unforgettable memory of the day.Day 2 [L]:In the morning, your guide will take you to visit the famous Laoshan Mountain along the sea. You can feel picturesque scenery that rises from the sea and Taoist Culture. After enjoying a local lunch, you can go to visit the eastern new urban region in Qingdao and see the landmark of the new region, Wusi Square and Olympic Sailing Center. Get the feeling of the modern atmosphere in this modern city. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
2-Day Qufu Historical Tour from Qingdao by High Speed Rail
Day 1 [L, D]:Make your way to High Speed Rail (HSR) Station in Qingdao and take the train from Qingdao to Qufu (about 3.5 hours). Upon arrival, enjoy a delicious lunch at a local restaurant and then visit the Kong Family Mansion, the former residence of Confucius and his descendants. The size of Kong Family Mansion is similar to a imperial palace and plays an important role in the history of architecture in the world. Next attraction is the Temple of Confucius. Since 1994 the Temple of Confucius has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site listed as "Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion in Qufu". Established in BC478, it was built as the former residence of Confucius. Stay overnight in Qufu.Day 2 [B, L]:After breakfast you can visit Confucius Cemetery. Located in the north of Qufu city, the cemetery covers more than 3000mu areas. It is the largest private cemetery in the world and its artificial garden which is best conserved as well. After the visit, you will be transferred to the HSR station and take the train back to Qingdao City. The tour ends at the HSR station in Qingda.
10-Day Mount Tai, Qufu, Qingdao, Xi'an Tour from Beijing
Day 1 Beijing (L.D) : Pick up from Beijing Capital Airport. Visit the world's largest city center square - Tiananmen Square; Then visit the world's largest royal palace buildings - the Imperial Palace (about 2 hours). After lunch, Tricycle tour of Beijing's best preserved traditional block, visit the old Beijing's traditional Courtyard Dwellings (about 1 hour), View of Shichahai - Gu Moruo the former residence, silver ingot bridge. Check in the hotel after dinner.Day 2 Beijing (B.L.D): After breakfast take bus to the Juyongguan Great Wall ( drive about 1.5 hours, tour 2.5 hours). After lunch visit to the Olympic Park. Then visit the Xiushui Street. After dinner back to hotel.Day 3 Beijing (B.L): After breakfast to the Qing Dynasty Royal pier by boat to the Summer Palace ; After lunch, visit the temple of heaven.( about 90 minutes); then take High-speed Rail to Tai'an. Check in Hotel. (No dinner on High-speed Rail)Day 4 Tai'an(B.L.D): After breakfast travel to Confucius hometown - Qufu (dirve about 1.2 hours). Visit the world cultural heritage (Confucius Temple, Confucius former residence, Confucius tomb no less than 180 minutes). End of the tour return to Tai'an. Check in Hotel.Day 5 Mountain Tai (B.D): After breakfast visit the famous mountains of China-Mount Tai (about 5-6 hours) (cable car fee exclusive). After the happy end of the trip to Mountain Tai, Take the high speed rail to the beautiful coastal city - Qingdao. Then check in Hotel.(No lunch on the Mountain Tai).Day 6 Qingdao (B.L.D): Visit the symbol of Qingdao--Zhanqiao Pier (not less than 40 minutes). Then travel to visit the German navy praefect department (about 40 minutes). Then visit to Qingdao Beer Museum (about 1.5 hours), here can be a detailed understanding of Qingdao beer hundred years history evolution, can also here free to taste fresh puree beer; Then visit Qingdao new city logo - -the May 4th Square (about 30 minutes). And visit the 2008 Olympic sailing venue (about 40 minutes).Day 7 Qingdao to Xi'an (B.L.D): After breakfast visit Ba Da Guan villa area, where you can enjoy more than 20 countries different styles of architecture. After lunch flight to Xi'an, visit the Xi'an city wall of the Ming Dynasty (about 1.5 hours). Check in hotel after dinner.Day 8 Xi'an (B.L.D): After breakfast drive about 1.5 hours to the Terra Cotta Warriors replication factory (1 hour). Then visit the Qin Shi Huang Mausoleum Museum (about 3.5 hours). Then return to Xi'an in the afternoon.Day 9 Xi'an (B.L.D): Visit the Qianling ( around 1 hours). Qianling is the large scale and high specification emperor tombs in Tang Dynasty. After lunch drive 1 hour to the Famen Temple (about 2 hours),there have the Shakyamuni Buddha's finger bone relic. Then returned to Xi'an.Day 10 Xi'an back to Beijing (B.L): Visit the national Shaanxi History Museum (about 2 hours). Then visit Xi'an bell tower and Drum Tower Square and Beiyuanmen halal snacks Street, taste authentic Xi'an. In afternoon fly back to Beijing.
7-Day Tai'an, Qufu, Mount Tai and Qingdao Tour from Beijing
Day 1:(L,D) BeijingFirst day, you will be picked up from the Beijing Capital Airport. Visiting the world's largest city center square: Tian'anmen Square; Then visiting the world's 4th largest royal palace buildings: the Forbidden City. After lunch, rickshaw tour to Beijing's best preserved traditional Siheyuan, which is a historical type of residence that was commonly found throughout China, most famously in Beijing(about 1 hour). Day 2:(B,L,D) BeijngAfter breakfast, you will take a bus to the Juyongguan Great Wall (drive about 1.5 hours, tour 2.5 hours). After lunch, visit the Olympic Park. Then visit the Xiushui Street. After dinner, you will head back to hotel.Day 3: (B,L) Beijing - Tai'anAfter breakfast, you will go to the Qing Dynasty Royal pier, and visit the Summer Palace by boat; After lunch, visit the temple of heaven.(about 90 minutes); Then take High-speed railway to Tai'an. Day 4: (B,L,D) Tai'an - QufuAfter breakfast, travel to Confucius's hometown: Qufu (drive about 1.2 hours). Visit the world cultural heritage: Temple of Confucius, which is the former residence for Confucius, you will visit here around 1.5 hours.At the end of the day, you will return back to Tai'an. Day 5: (B,D) Mount TaiAfter breakfast, visit the famous mountain in China- Mount Tai (about 5-6 hours). Afterwards, taking the high speed railway to the beautiful coastal city - Qingdao. Day 6: (B,L,D) QingdaoAfter breakfast, visit the symbol of Qingdao--Zhan Qiao Pier (more than 40 minutes). Then visit to Qingdao Beer Museum (about 1.5 hours), you will have a detailed understanding of Qingdao beer's history and culture.Next, you will walk to May Forth Square, which is a large public square in Qingdao's central business district. It is located between the new municipal government building and Fushan Bay and is composed of Shizhengting Square, the central square and the coastal park. Afterwards, visit the Qingdao International Sailing Center (about 40 minutes).Day 7: (B,L) Qingdao - BeijingAfter breakfast, visit the Ba Da Guan villa area, it is well known for its photogenic landscape of more than 200 western architectures in different styles, and it is also called as the Architecture Museum. Your tour will end by driving you to the airport to catch your flight.