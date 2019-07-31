The centrepiece of the Old Bund is a cobblestoned street with strings of fairy lights luring you towards the clubs and live-music bars. If that's too much…
Ningbo
Níngbō (宁波), an ancient harbour city, has been an important trading port for millennia, and today is one of China's busiest. One of the five ports opened during the Treaty of Nanjing in 1842, it has a former foreign concession, Lǎo Wàitān (老外滩), now a vibrant, pedestrian-only entertainment district along the Yǒng River. For travellers, Níngbō is primarily a waypoint on the journey to Pǔtuóshān.
Explore Ningbo
- OOld Bund
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ningbo.
See
Old Bund
