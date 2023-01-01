Moganshan Hilltop Resort

A blessed release from the suffocating summer torpor roasting north Zhejiang, this delightful hilltop resort (719m) was developed by 19th-century Europeans from Shanghai and Hangzhou during the concession era, in the style of Lúshān and Jīgōngshān in Hénán. Refreshingly cool in summer and sometimes smothered in spectral fog, Moganshan is famed for its scenic vistas, forested views, towering bamboo and stone villa architecture; there is visible wealthy privilege to this mountain-cool escape, lending it the nickname 'the Hamptons of China'.