Connected to West Lake’s northern shores by the Bai Causeway is Gushan Island (孤山, Gū Shān), the lake’s largest island. You’ll find the intriguing Seal Engravers Society here, dedicated to the ancient art of carving the name seals (or chops) that serve as personal signatures. It’s housed in beautiful, shaded gardens on the slope of a hill. There’s an old teahouse at the top (pots of tea from ¥20).