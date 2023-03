Commander of the southern Song armies, General Yue Fei (1103–42) led successful battles against northern Jurchen invaders in the 12th century. Despite initial successes, he was recalled to the Song court, where he was executed, along with his son, after being deceived by the treacherous prime minister Qin Hui. In 1163, Song emperor Gao Zong exonerated Yue Fei and had his corpse reburied here.

Three halls, a shrine and a small museum (with English signage) mark the site.