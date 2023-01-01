Meizhou Thousand Buddha Pagoda

Cast in AD 965, there are indeed 1000 buddha statues (250 on each side) of varying sizes on the iron pagoda that sits on a 36m-high tower. The complex itself surprises with each turn as it takes you through an ascending journey of white, columned temples, statues built into a faux cliff, long, open corridors, bridges and finally the towering pagoda and (hazy) views across Meizhou. The complex emphasises gold and colour, reminiscent of Thai temples. A taxi here costs about ¥35.