Huang Zunxian Memorial

The former home of famous Qing dynasty era, Meizhou writer-philosopher Huang Zunxian (1848–1905) is hands on, allowing you to sit in the Lingnan-style courtyard table under a small painted pagoda and ponder civilisation (文明, wénmíng), a word that Huang was the first to use in Chinese. There are no English explanations but personal items, such as the lovely gold and red bed, speak for themselves.

Huang is credited with convincing the emperor to allow overseas Chinese to return to China, previously punishable by torture! Although he lived in the USA, Japan and Singapore and most of his poetry is about international affairs, Meizhou is where he was born and died.