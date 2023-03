Meizhou's sleepy Old Street covers four blocks on Lingfeng Lu. There's not much to see by way of building design, but there are traditional industries that cannot be found elsewhere producing fishing implements, funereal and wedding accessories, and more. Walk through the vehicular passage in the brown building opposite Huáqiáo Dàxià (華僑大廈) at 12 Jiangbian Lu (江边路) and you'll see it.