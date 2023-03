This museum inside Hakka Park (客家公园, Kèjiā Gōngyuán) on the north bank of the Meijiang River is a good warm-up to the culture of Hakkaland with model 'coiled dragon houses'. If you're interested, there's a part two outside the park. From the back entrance/exit near the stream, go straight ahead for 50m, turn right and you’ll see the small, old houses and the room full of inscribed tablets (匾額) that essentially make up Huang Zunxian Memorial Gallery (黃遵憲紀念館).