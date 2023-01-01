Hakka Park

Pebbled paths and a willow-fringed pond make this small park on the north bank of the Meijiang River a delight to stroll around in. The Hakka Museum here offers a quick warm-up to the culture of Hakkaland, and there are a couple of interesting 1930s buildings – Xianqin Building (先勤樓, Xiānqínlóu), a courtyard-style Hakka house; and the East–West hybrid Dafu Building (達夫樓, Dáfūlóu), which evokes a pseudo-Western train terminal drawn by Japanese animator Miyazaki.

The Huang Zunxian Memorial is a famous Qing dynasty writer's home.