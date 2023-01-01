Macau Museum

This museum inside Monte Fort gives an interesting overview of Macau's history. The 1st floor introduces the territory's history and how it was influenced by commercial, cultural and religious interactions between China and Portugal. There is an elaborate section on Macau's religions. Highlights of the 2nd floor on folk customs include a recreated firecracker factory and a recorded reading in the local dialect by Macanese poet José dos Santos Ferreira. The top floor focuses on new architecture and urban-development plans.

There are guided tours in English and Chinese every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. You're welcome to join without booking. See the website for details.