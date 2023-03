Once known as the Old Ladies’ House, the poetic courtyard with two yellow colonial buildings was a shelter for Portuguese refugees from Shànghǎi in WWII and later a home for elderly women. It's now run by an art organisation, Albergue SCM, which mounts exhibitions in its gallery here and organises cultural events. Upon entry to the courtyard, you will be greeted by two magnificent camphor trees, possibly the most beautiful in Macau and older than the houses.